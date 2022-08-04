New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of this generation's most dynamic and skilled actors. His performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manto, Sacred Games, Raman Raghav, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and many others have delighted fans all around the globe. His name is now linked to high-quality, content-rich films and projects.

The actor made a memorable impression on the audience with his portrayal in the movie "Haraamkhor." His strong line delivery and acting in the movie were full of humour and fun, and the public eventually turned them into a meme fest.

Recently, famous Indian cricketer Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan made a humorous reel out of the famous dialogue of Nawaz, which the actor acknowledged on social media.

He recited the dialogue from the movie Haraamkhor, and the dialogue says, "Jana hai ?...Ja chali ja..le...meri lash pe se utar ke chali ja..ja..chali ja....sharam nahi aayi...hain...sharam nahi aayi"



The fans have been loving this amusing performance from the cricketer.

Nawaz, who was last seen in the Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2', has a huge line-up of movies next and it includes films such as Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut, No Land's Man, and Laxman Lopez, amongst others.