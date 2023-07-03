Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Team Up For New Project: Watch Video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most loved on- and off-screen couples in Bollywood. While fans want the husband-wife duo to collaborate again on another film, a short clip shared by Ranveer on Instagram shows the couple sharing screen space together for a project. On July 2, Ranveer shared the clip where we not only see his wife, Deepika Padukone, but also South megastar Ram Charan and actress Trisha Krishnan. The intriguing video shared by the Lootera actor featured some action-packed scenes and hinted at a new collaboration between the stars.

Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by sharing a video on Instagram. In the clip, Deepika makes a confession, “Mere husband kal raat se gayab hai." The clip then shows Ranveer Singh using a hands-free device to talk to Chellam Sir from The Family Man. Ranveer was heard saying, "Sir, target found."



In response, Chellam sir can be heard saying, "Agent, go, go, go!"

Later in the clip, Ram Charan is seen chasing a man through crowded lanes, while glimpses of a worried Trisha standing at a police station can be seen. The video ends with a text that says, "Some secrets should remain secrets. Some questions are best left unanswered. Some mysteries are better left unsolved. Coming soon."

Ranveer captioned the video, "Unveil the Secret! Stay tuned for the big reveal! #Showmethesecret #Collab"

As per reports, the video doesn’t mark the collaboration of these four superstars for a film. Reportedly, they are coming together for an advertisement for a renowned brand.

The video took social media by storm, and many people even commented on it.

One user wrote, "Don’t tell me It’s an ad?????"

Another user commented, "The public will be super pissed if this is an ad."

Ranveer Singh professional commitments

Ranveer Singh is geared up for the release of his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, that also stars Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar and is expected to hit theatres on July 28. Apart from that, there are speculations that Ranveer Singh will also play the lead in Don 3. Though there has been no official announcement yet, the makers may make it official on Ranveer’s 38th birthday on July 6.