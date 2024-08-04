Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
WAYANAD LANDSLIDES

Wayanad Landslides: Allu Arjun Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Kerala CM Relief Fund

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to help the victims of the recent landslide in Wayanad.

|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 06:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Trending Photos

Wayanad Landslides: Allu Arjun Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Kerala CM Relief Fund (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to help the victims of the recent landslide in Wayanad. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt note.

Allu Arjun wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength.”

Take A Look At The Post:

In the caption, the actor added: “Praying for the safety and strength of the people of Kerala.” In the early hours of July 30, multiple landslides occurred at Punjri Matom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, Meppadi, and Kunhome villages in Wayanad district, Kerala.

These landslides resulted in heavy casualties. Triggered by heavy rains, the collapse of hillsides caused torrents of mud, water, and boulders to cascade down onto the area.

With at least 361 deaths reported, over 273 injuries, and 206 people missing, the landslides marked one of the deadliest natural disasters in Kerala's history.

Over 80,000 square metres of land slipped, and the debris flowed for about 8 kilometres along the Iruvanjippuzha river. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his upcoming potential box-office juggernaut, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, will now debut in theatres on December 6, 2024. 

