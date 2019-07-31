We are drooling over these pics of Kareena Kapoor in a pink shimmer sari - Check out!

close

Kareena Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pink sari with spaghetti-strapped golden blouse and a stunning diamond necklace. Her make-up too is just on point. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mickeycontractor

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress us with her style. Isn't it? On Wednesday, we chanced upon pictures of the actress from the sets of 'Dance India Dance' and this time, she stuns in a pink shimmer sari by Manish Malhotra. 

Kareena looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pink sari with spaghetti-strapped golden blouse and a stunning diamond necklace. Her make-up too is just on point. 

We are drooling over these pictures of Kareena. Have you seen them yet? The pictures were shared by celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor and Kareena's fan clubs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Straight from Heathrow to Film city@Kareenakapoorkhan

A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor) on

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For News and Updates u Guys can follow @kareenakapoorkhan its Official Handle by Team 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Wow, Kareena, can't take our eyes off from you. 

Kareena touched down in Mumbai from London on Wednesday morning. She shuttles between Mumbai and London every week as she is staying in the British capital. She, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, flew to London in June. After a brief holiday, the couple started working on their respective projects - Kareena on 'Angrezi Medium' and Saif on 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. 

Kareena wrapped 'Angrezi Medium' earlier while Saif is still shooting for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. In Kareena's absence, her elder sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Malaika Arora filled in for her for two episodes of 'Dance India Dance'. 

As of now, the Pataudis have been joined by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi in London. 

