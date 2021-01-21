‘We are not accepting character certificates’, says Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan on relationship with Pavitra Punia

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ former constant Eijaz Khan is quite serious about his former co-contestant Pavitra Punia. The actor divulged that Pavitra has been showering love on him since he came out of the Bigg Boss house.

In an interview with DNA, Eijaz, when asked about Pavitra, said, “She's cooking lunch for me right now and she also prepared breakfast for me too. Pavitra is being too loving to me and more loving right now. But we are still having that argument. Oh, god! Those fights were so real and now we just have our arguments and love."

The ‘Kkavyanjali’ actor also opened up about Pavitra’s exes namely Paras Chhabra and Sumit Maheshwari making controversial claims about her. Sumit had said that he and Pavitra were married. Responding to this, Eijaz said, “Well, of course, we (Pavitra and him) have discussed a few things which needed to be addressed to make the foundation of this relationship strong. Yeah, this has been discussed."

“They are all small people. Insecure people do it. No, Pavitra and I are not accepting character certificates from people. We know what we have, it was always in our minds,” he added.

During the family week in early January, Pavitra had re-entered the Bigg Boss house to visit Eijaz. He had confessed his love for Pavitra in the show and declared that he wants to spend his life with her. In return, Pavitra had also confessed her love.

On Monday (January 18), Eijaz exited the show voluntarily citing other professional commitments. TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the Bigg Boss house as his proxy.