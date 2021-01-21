हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eijaz Khan

‘We are not accepting character certificates’, says Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan on relationship with Pavitra Punia

During the family week in early January, Pavitra Punia had re-entered the Bigg Boss house to visit Eijaz. He had confessed his love for Pavitra in the show and declared that he wants to spend his life with her. The latter had in return also made a heartfelt confession. 

‘We are not accepting character certificates’, says Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan on relationship with Pavitra Punia
TV show still

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ former constant Eijaz Khan is quite serious about his former co-contestant Pavitra Punia. The actor divulged that Pavitra has been showering love on him since he came out of the Bigg Boss house. 

In an interview with DNA, Eijaz, when asked about Pavitra, said, “She's cooking lunch for me right now and she also prepared breakfast for me too. Pavitra is being too loving to me and more loving right now. But we are still having that argument. Oh, god! Those fights were so real and now we just have our arguments and love."

The ‘Kkavyanjali’ actor also opened up about Pavitra’s exes namely Paras Chhabra and Sumit Maheshwari making controversial claims about her. Sumit had said that he and Pavitra were married. Responding to this, Eijaz said, “Well, of course, we (Pavitra and him) have discussed a few things which needed to be addressed to make the foundation of this relationship strong. Yeah, this has been discussed."

“They are all small people. Insecure people do it. No, Pavitra and I are not accepting character certificates from people. We know what we have, it was always in our minds,” he added. 

During the family week in early January, Pavitra had re-entered the Bigg Boss house to visit Eijaz. He had confessed his love for Pavitra in the show and declared that he wants to spend his life with her. In return, Pavitra had also confessed her love.

On Monday (January 18), Eijaz exited the show voluntarily citing other professional commitments. TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the Bigg Boss house as his proxy. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Eijaz KhanPavitra PuniaBigg Boss 14sumit maheshwari
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao fondly remember late actor
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M35S

DNA: How much difference is there between the swearing-in of India and America?