Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to confess their love

In the latest Bigg Boss 14’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode on Saturday (January 9), Eijaz Khan is set to receive a beautiful surprise in the form of his former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ co-contestant Pavitra Punia.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to confess their love
Screengrab

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has been a unique roller-coaster ride for the contestants as well as the fans. This week as the family members have been coming to visit the housemates, emotions are running high in the house.

In the latest Bigg Boss 14’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode on Saturday (January 9), Eijaz Khan is set to receive a beautiful surprise in the form of his former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ co-contestant Pavitra Punia.

As per the promo, Eijaz is ecstatic and shocked when he sees Pavitra visit him during family week. She calls him ‘O Khan Sahab’ and he immediately runs toward her. The two converse and Eijaz proposes to Pavitra in a romantic manner. “Main apni zindagi tere saath share karne ke liye tayar hu (I want to share my life with you)”, he says.

To this, Pavitra asks if he will always remain by her side. She also confesses her love for Eijaz on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Pavitra shared the promo of the episode and captioned it as, “pavijaz @eijazkhan #pavitrapunia #eijazkhan #pp #ek #sher #sherni #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians #pavijazians.”

 

Earlier, Eijaz Khan's brother Imran Khan paid a visit inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

Meanwhile, other contestants will also get to interact with their family members. Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rashami Desai will visit her close friend Vikas Gupta. Rakhi Sawant will meet her mother through a video call where the latter will make a revelation that will leave her daughter shell-shocked. Jasmin Bhasin’s parents will visit her and the conversation will leave Jasmin teary-eyed. 

