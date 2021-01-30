हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Esha Deol

We bet you can't recognise this Dhoom actress in this old photo when she was 15-year-old!

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol began her movie career in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. After starring in several hit films, Esha took a brief time off from the big screens. She turned a gang leader for the reality TV show 'Roadies X2' in 2012. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Remember Yash Raj Films 2004 release (YRF) 'Dhoom'? Well, it set off a superhit franchise trend breaking Box Office records with ease. In 2004 release, the cast included Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. 

Esha Deol recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a major throwback picture from the days when she was all of 15. A sportsperson from an early age, Esha shared an old newspaper clipping. 

The actress played football and handball in school.

She wrote in the caption: Me all of 15 a sports enthusiast!during a match at Azad maidan . This was one of my first pictures as a teenager that was in a newspaper . #flashbackfriday #spots #fitnessmotivation

Nostalgia trip, right?

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol began her movie career in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. After starring in several hit films, Esha took a brief time off from the big screens. 

Esha Deol married businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012 and together they have two kids - Radhya and Miraya. 

She turned a gang leader for the reality TV show 'Roadies X2' in 2012. 

 

