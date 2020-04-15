हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

We bet you haven't seen this pic of Deepika Padukone as a child model!

Amid the lockdown period called out by the government for fighting the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy.

We bet you haven&#039;t seen this pic of Deepika Padukone as a child model!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has never really been away from the limelight or should we say, the arclights followed her pretty early. Before establishing herself as a renowned Hindi film actress, Deepika ruled the ramp for quite some time. But much before that, she also seen in a few advertising campaigns. 

And if reports are anything to go by then Dippy darling started off as a face of ads as early as 8. So, from her treasure box of old pictures, she shared a gem of a photo from her childhood, all dressed up and happy posing for a print advertisement. 

Started young...

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Such a cute moment, right?

Amid the lockdown period called out by the government for fighting the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything. 

Deepika Padukone is amid social distancing has been sharing posts on social media like eating healthy food to workout tips and now fun old pictures too. 

 

