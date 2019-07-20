We can't get over these stunning pics of Malaika Arora from Maldives

New Delhi: Malaika Arora, you beauty! The stunning diva of Bollywood is currently in Maldives for a work trip and amidst the busy schedule, she treated her fans to some stunning photos of herself and we just can't even...

In the recent photos, Malaika can be seen making most of her time on the beaches and strikes multiple poses in a short white dress. "Silhouette," she captioned of her posts.

Take a look at them here:

What's the word? Gorgeous, isn't it?

And, in case you missed it, Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also dropped a comment on of her pictures and wrote, "Love the insightful writing."

Malaika is accompanied by celebrity stylist Tanvi Ghavri and her team to Maldives, where she appears to be shooting for a magazine.

Jealous much?

Malaika last month checked in to New York with Arjun for his birthday and it was in the Big Apple that she confirmed her relationship with the actor:

When in NYC, she also posted some lovely photos from her special trip.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to 16-year-old son Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen on the reality show 'India's Got Talent', where she was one of the celebrity judges.