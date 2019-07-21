close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

We need commercial films on gay rights: Ayushmann Khurrana

From a virile sperm donor in 'Vicky Donor' to a person suffering from erectile dysfunction in "Shubh Mangal Savdhan", and from a blind musician in "AndhaDhun" to an idealistic cop in "Article 15", Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his range has an actor.

We need commercial films on gay rights: Ayushmann Khurrana

New Delhi: From a virile sperm donor in 'Vicky Donor' to a person suffering from erectile dysfunction in "Shubh Mangal Savdhan", and from a blind musician in "AndhaDhun" to an idealistic cop in "Article 15", Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his range has an actor.

He is now all set to take his game to the next level, and impress the audience playing a homosexual man in the upcoming "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". The actor says it is important that a film based on gay rights be made in the commercial mainstream space.

Ayushmann, who is currently riding the success of his latest release "Article 15", has an interesting slate of four films coming up -- "Dream Girl," Bala", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

"'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is an important film in the commercial mainstream space. It is important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because that way you are not preaching the converted," Ayushmann told IANS, adding: "You are probably talking to those who have biases against towards homosexuals. We have to reach to the lowest common denominator. They need to watch the film and realise how important it is to give gay people their rights."

The 34-year-old star's slant at signing quirky roles sees him play a prematurely balding man in "Bala".

"It's a great shift. 'Bala' has romance, but it highlights a different issue (baldness). (It is an issue) that 50 per cent men deal with after 30. It's a prevalent subject and (I wonder) how we missed it till now. After all, we have tackled subjects such as sperm donation, body shaming and aging pregnant parents," he said.

"Baldness is among the most common issues, so I am glad I am doing it right now," Ayushmann added.

It has been seven years in the Hindi film industry for Ayushmann and he credits all his films for helping him evolve.

"Every single film has helped me discover myself and also set a new benchmark. I am glad to get such subjects. At the same time, in these seven years I have got the validation that people are accepting my choices. This gives me more courage to go with my intuition. I am in a happy space now," he said.

About his priority while selecting a role, he said: "I always keep (the film's) story before of me (as an actor). The stories of the characters I am portraying now are different, charismatic and real. They are commercial in their own way. I am glad I have reached this space and I hope it continues," he said.

Tags:
Ayushmann Khurranashubh mangal savdhanarticle 15
Next
Story

Disha Patani shares a spectacular view of London Bridge from a rooftop restaurant-See pic

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, over 46 lakh affected