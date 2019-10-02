We need to celebrate our daughters: Bhumi Pednekar on social inequality

New Delhi: B-Town actress Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture 'Saand Ki Aankh' which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film metaphorically points out the inequalities that women generally have faced across generations through the life story of two of the world’s oldest sharpshooters of India, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Bhumi, however, feels inequality towards women are burning reality even today.

Bhumi says, “Saand ki Aankh is film about equality of women at its core. Women have faced inequality in our country ever since we can remember. It’s taken a bunch of bold and courageous women to break those age-old moulds of discrimination, to bring about an evolution of equality in our country. These women started a revolution. And that's exactly what the Tomar sisters did. Unknowingly they were a part of a system that didn’t give them any opportunities cause the society just didn’t know better, but they didn’t want the same for their daughters and granddaughters.”

Bhumi is deeply inspired by Chandro and Prakashi’s journey. She says, “In their 60’s they broke all shackles of patriarchy through a very inspiring and truly overwhelming journey. Laughing, smiling with never a dull moment they paved the path for a flourished future not just for their girls but for over 50,000 children. They are full of love, warmth, hope and all things positive. They are such fun and full of life. Their story is one to be remembered. It’s a roller coaster ride full of tears and laughs.”

Bhumi feels the entire country will connect to this family entertainer because it’s truly a feel-good film that everyone will relate to. “There are so many moments in the film where you just want to go hug your mom for all she has done and moments where you’ll be so inspired by them that no task would look tough. SKA to be an out and out family film because it is important for the whole family to see this movie and realise that knowingly or unknowingly it is always the woman of the house who gets subjected to inequality, it is her dreams that more often than not become secondary or non-relevant,” says the versatile actress.

Bhumi hopes Saand Ki Aankh will bring a positive social change and people will celebrate their daughters more. “I hope, through our film and through the inspiring dadis we can bring about some change in way people think. We need to celebrate our daughters. Love them, nurture them and let them shine,” she said.