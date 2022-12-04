We were curious to see whether Malaika Arora could pull 'Chaiyan Chaiyan' song, says Farah Khan

NEW DELHI: Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood's iconic diva has seen it all. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm - The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series will start streaming from December 5 onwards (Monday-Thursday).

With the opening episode of the much-awaited show - Moving In With Malaika, producer, director, choreographer and dear friend - Farah Khan Kunder comes over to Malaika’s place for a friendly visit. The two go back in time and reminisce about the making of Malaika Arora. They talk about her past, present and much more.

In the conversation, Farah Khan Kunder talks about the iconic song - 'Chaiyan Chaiyan' and says, "You're the 'Chaiyan Chaiyan' girl. But luckily for you some five heroines had refused to climb on the train."

She further adds, "Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We had approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar and 2-3 other people. One had a phobia of climbing on the train, one was not available. Then the makeup person said, Malaika is a very good dancer. When she climbed on the train, we were completely curious whether she would pull it off or not. But the rest as we know is history."

