Wedding bells for Gauahar Khan and boyfriend Zaid Darbar! Couple to marry on this date

New Delhi: Gauahar Khan has finally announced her wedding to Zaid Darbar. Yes, it's official! The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 25. They took to social media to announce their wedding, which will be a close-knit ceremony owing to the current scenario.

Along with the big announcement, Gauahar and Zaid also shared pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot. The bride-to-be looks beautiful in an embroidered long skirt with a matching blouse and a jacket while her man complements her in a traditional attire.

"The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid", the couple said in a statement.

Take a look:

Congratulations Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar!

They had confirmed their relationship earlier in November:

Zaid is music composer Ismail Darbar's son. He is a choreographer and social media influencer.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss 14' as a toofani senior. She is the winner of 'Bigg Boss 8'.