Wedding Bells For Gehna Vasisth And Faizan Ansari? Here's What We Know

New Delhi: Gehna Vasisth has come under the radar as she allegedly changed her religion from Hinduism and embraced Islam to marry the love of her life, Faizan Ansari.

The actress, who belongs to a Pandit family from Chandigarh, has sparked concerns and outrage amongst the community with her landmark decision leaving millions unhappy. A section of community members has also alleged that this is a case of love Jihad.

However, contrary to the claims, a source close to the development has argued that this is not a case of ‘Love Jihad’. Instead, Gehna and Faizan are madly in love with each other and their relationship is “pure”.

Furthermore, the insider has also asserted that Gehna Vasisth did not undergo caste change to marry Faizan Ansari, ‘it was her own personal choice.’

Interestingly, several pictures of the couple’s hush-hush wedding ceremony have been going viral and many have congratulated the couple extending their best wishes.

Meanwhile, the Hindu samaj is aghast with Geehna Vasisth's decision. The only question remains, ‘Will she be accepted by society for her marriage with Faizan Ansari?’ ‘Will Gehna be able to live in the society peacefully?’ ‘What are the reactions of her acquaintances?’

For the unverse, Faizan Ansari is a popular social media influencer and an actor in the Bollywood industry who was also in the Amazon MiniTv reality show Datebaazi.

Gehna Vasisth, an actress-cum-model in the Bollywood industry, has been one of the most controversial names since the last year as she was reportedly involved with Raj Kundra, a renowned businessman, producer, and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband.

As per the reports, Gehna Vasisth and Raj Kundra created pornographic movies and were taken into custody for the same. When the Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra, Gehna Vasisth came out in his support.

She has made some bold statements regarding the people in the past but is known among a few people for being involved in Raj Kundra's case. However, Gehna Vasisth and Raj Kundra were later bailed for their work.