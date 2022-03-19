हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kylie Jenner

Weeks after delivering second child, Kylie Jenner sparks wedding rumours, spotted with giant rock on her finger

Kylie and Travis have been in an on and off relationship since they began dating in 2017. They welcomed their second child, son Wolf Webster, in February 2022, and also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi. 

Weeks after delivering second child, Kylie Jenner sparks wedding rumours, spotted with giant rock on her finger
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Weeks after welcoming her second child with beau Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has sparked wedding rumours by posting a picture in which she sports a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger.

As per Page Six, the beauty mogul recently posted a picture of her French-manicured hand clutching a green Hermes Kelly bag with two dazzling diamond rings stacked on her left finger.

The snap has led fans to wonder whether she and Travis Scott have secretly got married.

In addition to a larger two-row diamond band, the reality star appeared to be wearing Cartier`s small diamond Love Ring in yellow gold.

For the unversed, Kylie has sparked marriage speculations earlier too by wearing diamonds on her ring finger; in 2018, she even sported a sparkling band adorned with her Travis's real name initials, 'JW' -- Jacques Webster.

Kylie and Travis have been in an on and off relationship since they began dating in 2017. They welcomed their second child, son Wolf Webster, in February 2022, and also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi. 

