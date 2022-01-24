Were caught off guard: Anushka-Virat request privacy after daughter Vamika’s photo went viral

New Delhi: Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli issued a statement on Monday (January 24) after photos of their daughter Vamika went viral on the internet on Sunday. The couple said they ‘were caught off guard’ and their stance remains the same as they requested privacy for their little one.

“Hey guys. We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you,” read their identical notes that they shared on their Instagram stories.

Photos of Vamika have gone viral after her face was revealed on Television on Sunday during the telecast of India vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) match in Cape Town. The live telecast showed Anushka standing in the audience and cheering for Virat. She had Vamika in her arms. The camera panned on them for about ten seconds, giving a clear cut view of Vamika’s face for the first time.

Anushka and Virat had announced that they will keep their child away from limelight even before her birth. In an exclusive interview with Vogue India, Anushka had shared, ““We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”