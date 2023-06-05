Priyanka Chopra’s Unforgettable Night At Beyonce’s London Concert: Check Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an amazing time during the weekend as she attended singer Beyonce’s concert in London with her family and friends. Beyonce was performing as part of her Renaissance World Tour. Priyanka shared new pictures on her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt message for Beyonce the international singer, quoting a line from Beyonce’s song “Formation.”

“I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra,” wrote Priyanka.

She also mentioned Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who performed at the event. She thanked Jay Z and “Queen” Beyonce for their incredible hospitality. Towards the end, Priyanka expressed gratitude to her husband, Nick Jonas, suggesting that he had gifted her the concert tickets.

Check:

In the pictures, the trio can be seen posing at the concert, all dressed in black. Priyanka wore a sexy black dress, while her mother opted for a black top, trousers, and a jacket. Priyanka shared glimpses of the crowd and also a picture of Beyonce on the large screen.

Salma Hayek, who also joined them at the concert, was captured kissing Priyanka’s mother on the cheeks in one picture. Priyanka also shared a video of Blue Ivy performing with the dancers on stage. Blue Ivy wore an electric red outfit with dark sunglasses.

Before this, Priyanka had shared several pictures from the concert on her Instagram stories. Some showcased the energetic crowd, while others featured her companions at the concert, including Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Jay Z, Alfonso Cuarón, and François Henri Pinault, among others.

One picture showed Priyanka’s mother posing with Jay Z.

Work Front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has been quite busy with her commitments. She recently had two consecutive releases, including the spy thriller series “Citadel” on Prime Video and the romantic comedy film “Love Again.” Her upcoming projects include “Heads of State” with John Cena and Idris Elba and Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa.”