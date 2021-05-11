हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actress Shweta Tripathi

What characters does Shweta Tripathi wants to play?

Shweta shares that she loves to play a variety of roles in her projects.

What characters does Shweta Tripathi wants to play?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi loves characters that tell a story, more so if such a character is far removed from who she is in life.

"Characters that tell a story, those that are far, far away from who I am, are the kind that I want to play. The reason being is when you play a character like that, you get a glimpse of what the character's life would be like, which is why I'd always love to play a variety of roles in my projects," she says.

The actress has won accolades with her performances in films such as "Masaan", "Haramkhor" and "Gone Kesh", besides the web series "Mirzapur" among others.

Her upcoming projects include "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" and "Escaype Live".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actress Shweta TripathiShweta Tripathi filmsMasaanHaramkhorGone Kesh
Next
Story

Konkona gets the vax, shares tips on how to get slot on CoWin site

Must Watch

PT6M17S

ED files case against Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh