What characters does Shweta Tripathi wants to play?

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi loves characters that tell a story, more so if such a character is far removed from who she is in life.

"Characters that tell a story, those that are far, far away from who I am, are the kind that I want to play. The reason being is when you play a character like that, you get a glimpse of what the character's life would be like, which is why I'd always love to play a variety of roles in my projects," she says.

The actress has won accolades with her performances in films such as "Masaan", "Haramkhor" and "Gone Kesh", besides the web series "Mirzapur" among others.

Her upcoming projects include "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" and "Escaype Live".