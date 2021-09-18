'What made you take up pan masala ads?': Amitabh Bachchan asked by fan; here's his apt reply!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently questioned by a fan on Facebook about his association with pan masala brands and he had a perfectly, apt reply to the superfan.

On Friday (September 18), a fan had left a comment on his recent Facebook post asking him why he features in ads for Kamala Pasand pan masala. He asked Big B the difference between him (a megastar) and other actors.

He said (translated in English), "I just wanted to ask you one question. Why do you feel the need to feature in ads for Kamala Pasand Pan Masala? Then what is the difference between you and these sellouts?"

The 'Chehre' actor replied that he doesn't question his association with pan masala brands as they do a lot of good for people by employing them in the industry. He focuses on the benefits that the ad can have for the business which in turn will benefit the employees.

Amitabh replied (translated in English), "If a business/profession is doing good for others, then we shouldn't question why we're collaborating with it. Yes, since it is a business we need to think about how it relates to our profession as well. Yes, I do get compensated for these ads but we also need to think about the people in the industry whose livelihoods benefit from this business."

The Facebook post that the fan had commented on was a witty thought penned by the veteran actor. He had written about how after wearing a watch on his wrist, he now feels that time is chasing him.

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. He also has a part in Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.