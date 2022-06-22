New Delhi: A few days back makers of Laal Singh Chaddha dropped the first look of their forthcoming song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’ featuring the relationship of Rupa and Laal starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Today, a clip of Aamir advising Pritam about their to-be-released song has been shared.

In the video, we can spot Aamir Khan sharing his words of wisdom with Pritam. Donning a full beard look, Aamir says, " I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment."

In the caption, Aamir Khan’s team writes, "We couldn’t agree more! When you’re honest to the tune, the magic happens #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is yet to reveal the name of the singer but now we are certain that the music has been given by Pritam. It's safe to say that Aamir is about to release some old-fashioned romantic song on June 24, 11 pm.

The last two songs from the Laal Singh Chaddha - ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ has touched the core of the music fans. The makers of the film have released both the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.