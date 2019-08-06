When Aditya Chopra gave Ayushmann a vital tip

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed it was filmmaker Aditya Chopra who gave him the tip that he should only do films where the audience expects something out of him.

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann made his acting debut and rose to fame with "Vicky Donor" in 2012. He subsequent has given acclaimed performances in hits such as "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Andhadhun", "Badhaai Ho" and "Article 15".

Is it a pressure to deliver each time, with so much hope riding on him?

"It is the happiest place to be in. About four years back, Aditya Chopra told me that I should do films where people expecting something out of me. They should have an expectation of good content (when they see me). I am glad that I am able to achieve that now," Ayushmann told IANS.

The 34-year-old actor called it a "happy expectation", rather than pressure.

"It gives you the courage to choose subjects and go with your intuition. 'Article 15' is such a subject. After giving four back-to-back successes, I had the courage to do a film like that, which is beyond commercial aspirations," he added.

The actor has an interesting slate of films coming up. He will be seen in "Dream Girl," Bala", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".