When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spoke About How Abhishek Bachchan & Family Arrived At Her Home For Roka In Her Father’s Absence

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were deeply in love with each other. And the story behind their roka ceremony only proves they were meant to be together. The actress's old interview with a senior journalist from the entertainment industry is going viral where she very fondly spoke about how Abhishek called her all of a sudden and told her that his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were coming to her home for roka. Ash mentions how she informed him that her father Krishna Raj was out of town and he was like he cannot stop his parents now.

Later when they arrived, Ash and Abhi did a roka having her father on the call and then Abhishek tells her to come along with him. Aishwarya excitedly adds how she was shooting for Jodha Akbar at that time and shooting for Kwajha song and the feeling was so surreal and she was a bride in real and real life both.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan excitedly speaking about her roka with Abhishek Bachchan in an old interview.

Abhishek Bachchan rubbished his divorce rumours with Aishwarya

Lately, the actor made headlines for liking a divorce post where the speculation started that he indirectly confirmed his separation from Aishwarya. However, during his appearance, Abhi slammed the news and mentioned how things blew out of proportion, and he is still married to his wife.