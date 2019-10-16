close

Arjun Kapoor

When Arjun Kapoor got 'Bollywood ka keeda'

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor says he got 'Bollywood ka keeda' while watching the 1989 film "Ram Lakhan", which starred his uncle Anil Kapoor and actor Jackie Shroff.

"I have seen 'Ram Lakhan' countless times. I remember how I was really young and was watching 'Ram Lakhan' on TV while eating dal makhni and when I looked on the screen, Lakhan was eating the same from his plate in the movie. That's when I got 'Bollywood ka keeda' and realised that I wanted to become an actor," said Arjun, who made his Bollywood acting debut with "Ishaqzaade" in 2012.

He opened about his Bollywood dreams while shooting for an episode of ZEE TV's comedy Bollywood game show "Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul".

The ‘chacha-bhatija' duo, Anil and Arjun, will also be seen shaking a leg and grooving to Anil's iconic songs during the show.

Arjun KapoorRam Lakhan
