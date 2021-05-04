हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Alia Bhatt

When Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sang Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Channa Mereya’ together! – See video

The old video from ‘Koffee With Karan’ has gone viral and is grabbing everyone's eyeballs. 

When Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sang Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Channa Mereya’ together! – See video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood beauties Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone appeared on the famous show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in 2018. 

Now an old video from the show has gone viral, in which Alia and Deepika can be seen singing ‘Channa Mereya’ from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’

 

The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Interestingly, the heartbreak anthem was picturised on Ranbir, who once dated Deepika and is currently in a relationship with Alia.

Alia was seen wearing a black dress while Deepika was spotted in a white body-hugging dress during the show.  

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, alongside her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. However, the release date is yet to be decided due to the surge in COVID cases across the nation. 

While, Alia will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ and the film is slated to release on July 30.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is all set with ‘Shamshera.’ The film is directed by Karan Malhotra, and is slated to release on July 30. Well, Ranbir’s another film ‘Brahmastra’ is also in pipeline along with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is one of the much-hyped films.

 

