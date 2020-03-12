हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dev Anand

When Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman acted in an English film



When Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman acted in an English film

Mumbai: Way before Irrfan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone cracked Hollywood, veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand had starred in an English film titled "The Evil Within".

Released in 1970, "The Evil Within", an Indo-Filipino drama production, was directed by Lamberto V. Avellana, whose best-known films include "Anak Dalita" and the romance "Badjao".

The film also includes several other familiar Indian faces, including names like Prem Nath, Iftekhar, MB Shetty and Jagdish Raaj.

Also known as "Passport To Danger", the film was a James Bond-inspired crime thriller, which was distributed by 20th Century Fox.

Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand have together worked in films like "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", "Heera Panna", "Warrant" and "Kalabaaz".

 

