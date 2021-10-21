When Gauahar Khan was told she will die by 30-35 after producer read her 'kundali'

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan was once told by a producer that she will die in her 30s as per her 'kundali' predictions. The actress recalled this bizarre experience in her latest interview and said that she didn't get too rattled by the prediction.

When asked if a producer had asked for her 'kundali' or birth chart before starting a film project, the actress said that it was true. She revealed that this occurred before she acted in any films.

She told Lallantop, "It is true. It happened even before I worked in any film. Before I even did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It was not for a film as such, he was trying to launch me or something. It was one of those producers who had done a huge film, I mean a national-award-winning film, but I would not name him. He was heading the production house, he was not the production house."

The Bigg Boss 7 winner said that she was called after two weeks and told that she will die at the age of 30-35 and shouldn't pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

She said in Hindi, "He told me very seriously that I shouldn't act in films and I should abandon my dream and pursue a business. He said that I will die by 30-35."

Gauahar said that her reaction was to laugh after she heard that and told the producer, "Watch me" as she got up and left.

For the unversed, the actress had made her film debut in 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' in 2009 and then went on to star in several movies such as 'Game', 'Ishaqzaade', 'Fever', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Begum Jaan'.

She also emerged as the winner of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

The actress was last seen in the ZEE5 film '14 Phere' co-starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.