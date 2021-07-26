When Kriti Sanon shared BTS video of Sushant Singh Rajput, cherished her 'connection' with late actor - Watch!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kriti Sanon has become a prominent personality in the film industry. With her new release Mimi on the cards, fans are excited to see what she brings to the table next. Sanon is also an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her life including behind-the-scenes videos from her films and glam photoshoots.

One such BTS video that stands out is the adorable compilation of clips from the sets of Raabta featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On the four year anniversary of the 2017 film, Kriti took to Instagram to share a video with unseen moments with Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, the duo was seen laughing, smiling, teasing each other and overall enjoying each other's company to the fullest.

Sanon had also penned a heartfelt caption for the late actor. She wrote "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye. Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. ."

"Films come and go.. But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us.. Some more than others.. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta," she added.

The 2017 release Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan. It was co-produced by Vijan, Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar. The film starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, with Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in supporting roles. The plot of the film revolves around reincarnated lovers.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.