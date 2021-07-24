Sanjana Sanghi remembers late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as their film 'Dil Bechara' clocks one year!

New Delhi: On Saturday (July 24) late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's iconic romantic drama 'Dil Bechara' turned a year old. On this special occasion, the actress took to Instagram to look back on the film, recall memories and thank fans for their unrelenting support. She wrote about the endless love fans gave her and Sushant as they brought alive characters from John Green's novel in the Indian adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

Sanjana wrote in her Instagram post, "A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal."

"Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly. Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn’t ever even dream of. It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable - Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil, " she added.

She concluded the long note by saying, "Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor. Like every milestone, this one too, is first yours. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart. #ThinkingOfYou @sushantsinghrajput | biggest love to : @castingchhabra @roo_cha @arrahman @shashankkhaitan @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 #SaifSir @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @suprotimsengupta @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @shahanadg #TheFaultInOurStars #DilBechara."

Check out her emotional post:

The film 'Dil Bechara' was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is an adaption of John Green's popular novel The Fault in Our Stars. In the film, Sushant and Sanjana had played terminally ill cancer patients. Unfortunately, it was Sushant Rajput's last film and marked his posthumous appearance after his tragic death on Jule 14, 2020.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020. His sudden death sent shock waves across his family, friends and fans. The 34-year-old star in a short span of time earned all the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.

Actress Sanjana made her acting debut as a child in the Ranbir Kapoor-Nargis Fakri starter Rockstar in 2011. Post that, she featured in supporting roles in popular films such as 'Hindi Medium' and 'Fukrey Returns'.