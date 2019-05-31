When Prabhudheva gave Varun Dhawan goosebumps

Mumbai: Prabhudheva is recreating the iconic number "Mukkala Muqabala" for "Street Dancer 3D" and actor Varun Dhawan says he had goosebumps watching the choreographer-actor dance.

"Back after 25 years. Can't wait for you to see the magic Prabhudheva has created. Had goosebumps while watching him, now I will be quiet. 'Street Dancer 3'," Varun tweeted on Friday.

"Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama being directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2". It is set to hit the screens in January 2020.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.