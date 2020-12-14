हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka Chopra asked Nick Jonas to 'get out of her car' - Know the entire story here

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her forthcoming film 'Text For You' and Nick Jonas was also spotted on the sets.

When Priyanka Chopra asked Nick Jonas to 'get out of her car' - Know the entire story here
New Delhi: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are filming a project together. Excited much? Actually, Nick will feature in a cameo in his wife's forthcoming film 'Text For You' and they shot a scene for it in London recently. Reports are doing the rounds that during the shoot, Priyanka asked Nick to "get out of her car". Well, that's true, but there's a twist to it.

According to a dailymail.co.uk report, the shot was about an argument that takes place between the duo. "The pair are thought to have shot a tense argument scene as Priyanka was overheard saying: 'Get the **** out of my cab' while in character." Nick was then seen opening the door of the cab and stepping out. 

So, folks, it's all for the movie.

'Text For You' is a Hollywood romantic drama. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film 'SMS Fur Dich', based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The film also stars Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in 'The White Tiger', which she has also executive produced, and 'We Can Be Heroes', directed by Robert Rodriguez. 

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in December 2018. 

