When Priyanka Chopra invited a young fan home after he stood outside her apartment for weeks

New Delhi: International actress Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she once encountered a young fan who would stand outside her Mumbai apartment every weekend until she finally called him up to have a chat with the boy.

The young fan was only in the sixth grade, Priyanka recalled and was studying in a boarding school at the time. The Matrix actress was informed of his activities by her security personnel and after 3-4 weeks, asked him to come to her house.

Recalling the strange but sweet ordeal, Priyanka told Grazia UK, "It wasn’t bizarre, it was kind of like scary. This kid… when I lived in Mumbai, was in a boarding school and he was like in sixth grade. On the weekends, he used to tell the school that he was going to meet his family. He used to tell his family that he’s going out with his friends but would actually come outside my apartment. Fifth or sixth grade… in Mumbai… and just stand there for hours hoping for my car to come. And then security finally called me and said that this kid just hangs out there every weekend and he kept doing this for three or four weekends and then I realised what was going on. One time I was home and I called him upstairs and had a conversation."

"He just said he wanted to be like me, wanted to hang out with me, he thought that I’d be fun to hang out with. It just really moved me that he felt that knowing me from watching interviews or movies that I could be a friend. So I decided to be a friend and I called his parents that he was here, he was with me and he was safe. And we sent him back to school. We stayed in touch for a couple of years. It was not crazy, it was a sweet one," she concluded.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra had her latest release 'The Matrix Resurrections' hit theatres on December 22. The actress plays the role of Sati in the movie. For the unversed, along with Priyanka, Indian actor Purab Kohli will also be seen in the film as a game developer.

She has many upcoming films such as the actioner 'Citadel' and rom-com 'Text for You'.