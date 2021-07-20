When Raj Kundra talked about how even a small issue in his work affects wife Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 in the creation and publishing of pornographic films case. He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

Ever since the news has emerged on the internet regarding the arrest of Kundra, several old interviews of him started floating on social media.

In one such interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra spoke about the difficulties his wife faces if anything happens to him. Sharing more about it, he said that if any small issue occurs, it affects his wife Shilpa Shetty’s image as he is more popularly known as “Shilpa Shetty’s husband" and not Raj in media.

Raj shared more deets about it, “Unfortunately for Shilpa being a celebrity any small issue that happens in my work is Shilpa Shetty’s husband and not Raj. I have filed multiple defamations where my wife’s name is mentioned relating to any of my personal battles. It’s incorrect and the media needs to realise, they can’t scandalise and spoil names every time just because an individual is married to a celebrity. It’s been very difficult for me working in India because of this, but your home is where your heart is and I will continue to do the best I can.”

For the unversed, however, Raj was first married to Kavita Kundra. The two got married in 2003 but the couple filed for divorce in 2006. They have a daughter named Deelena Kundra, who was only a few months old when the couple parted ways.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009, in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple is parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra, 8, and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha was born through surrogacy earlier this year.