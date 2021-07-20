Kangana Ranaut reacts to Raj Kundra's arrest in pornographic films case, says 'will expose underbelly of Bullywood in Tiku weds Sheru'

New Delhi: Reacting to the arrest of businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in a pornographic films case, Kangana Ranaut shared her point of view online. She took to her Instagram story and promised to expose the underbelly of Bollywood (read Bullywood) in her upcoming project.

Kangana shared a screenshot of an entertainment portal with Raj Kundra news and wrote: This is why I call movie industry a gutter... all that

glitter is not gold, I am

going to expose under

belly of Bullywood in my

upcoming production

called Tiku weds Sheru.."

she further mentioned "we need strong value

system and conscience in

the creative industry and

of course a whip"

Kangana is producing 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under the Manikarnika banner, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a lead actor. It is being directed by Sai Kabir. This will be her maiden digital venture.

Raj Kundra along with Ryan Tharp have been sent to Police Custody till July 23, 2021. He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021). '

He was produced before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday. The businessman has been sent to judicial custody till July 23, along with Ryan Tharp, who was arrested from the Nerul area on Tuesday morning.

Thorpe was working on a senior position with an app firm, as per PTI report. The police claimed there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed Kundra (45), the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was involved in the financial dealings of the app and its contents.

The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies", as per PTI report.

The police said they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

They said Kundra's custodial interrogation was required as he had to be confronted with the other accused in the case.

Mumbai CP in a press statement on Monday stated, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please."

There was a case registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps, a senior police official had said. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official said.

On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, the police had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused, the official told PTI.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.