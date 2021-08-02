When Shilpa Shetty joked she was unimpressed with Raj Kundra's proposal ring, said 'this is not what I imagined'!

New Delhi: It's no secret that power couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are known to enjoy the grander things in life. So, when Raj Kundra proposed to Shilpa with a mere 5-carat diamond ring, she was a little unimpressed! In a previous interview with talk show host Shibani Dandekar, Shilpa had described that she was expecting a bigger ring. She said that Raj had planned a surprise proposal for her and said that everyone in her family knew about it except her.

She jokingly said that when Raj revealed the ring from a dessert that they were eating, she was disappointed to see that it was only a 5-carat diamond. Raj, playing along with her, reassured her that he will gift her a bigger ring for their wedding.

Shilpa said on The Love Laugh Live Show, "It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009, in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple is parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra, 8, and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha was born through surrogacy earlier this year.

Earlier today, she released her first statement on social media after businessman husband Raj Kundra's arrest on July 19 in a pornography creation and distribution case. The actress called herself a 'proud law-abiding Indian citizen' and said she has till now made no comment on the case. Therefore, she asked media houses to stop attributing false statements to her.