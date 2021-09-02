When Sidharth Shukla had shared that being away from his mom was toughest part of Bigg Boss

Mumbai: On Thursday (September 2) morning, the news of a young actor's death shook India. Sidharth Shukla, 40, died of heart attack. As tributes poured in from his colleagues, people in showbiz and of course his fans, concerns were raised about his family, especially his mother, who was known to be very close to the actor.

Humans of Bombay, a social media group, who in their own words "features the lives of the wide range of people that makes Bombay the city it is" reshared an old post of the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and 'Balika Vadhu' actor and titled it 'In memory of Sidharth Shukla'.

This was reportedly a special post on International Women’s Day in 2020, when the actor spoke about his mother, the bond they share and how she has always supported the family.

In the post shared by Humans of Bombay, Sidharth spoke about his deep attachment with his mom. “People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But the one person I will always melt for is my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of three kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Apparently back when I was a toddler, I would start crying if I had to go a second without her - so even when she had to make rotis, she would hold me in one hand and the roller in another!" the post reads.

The actor admitted that as he grew older, his mom became his best friend. "Every time I came back home after playing in the building, we’d talk about everything under the sun - at an age where children were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too - I remember being a really mischievous child who would always get away with trouble. But when mom sat me down and told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes," the post mentions.

The actor's dad passed away more than 15 years ago, and if was definitely a tough time for the family. Sidharth said in the post, "It felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom, being the strong woman that she is, was our rock through it all. She never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she seamlessly ran the household, looked after three children, and always fulfilled our demands! I realize now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so many things to give us whatever we wanted."

The actor also credited his mom for inspiring him to take up the chosen career path - "She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to always act like the ‘cool guy’ - so in an attempt to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life."

In the post, Sidharth also mentioned that staying away from his mother was the toughest part of his 'Bigg Boss' journey. "Recently, I was on Big Boss and for the first time, I couldn’t speak to her for three months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39 - but being away from her was the toughest part of that show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat with it and read it in her voice - it felt like she was right next to me, and that letter was a piece of her. Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, it's the greatest feeling ever. I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, mom remains my anchor and never fails to give me her daily dose of advice - when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time and to put on a pair of jeans!” he mentioned.

The post received a huge number of comments with fans expressing their disbelief and shock at the utimely death of the actor. Rest in peace, Sidharth!

