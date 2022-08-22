Who funds Akshay Kumar's kids' education? The answer will leave you surprised

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar often makes headlines with his new films and projects. Today, his wife, actress turned author Twinkle Khanna, has taken over the internet with a big revelation that she always has paid for her kid's education.

Twinkle has always been a fearless, bold and fierce person, she is very active on social media and fans absolutely love her filterless personality. Recently, on her show Tweak, she made big revelations including that she and Akshay do not have a joint account and that she pays for her kid's education.

She said she does so because she wants her kids to say their mother paid for their education. She said, "I've always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas. I have saved enough money to finally attend a Masters' course this year. So I’m using, what would have been my daughter’s college fund, to fund myself."

She further added, "I got my first salary at the age of 17 and it was a pittance. But it was enough to buy laddoos, I think. But I do remember my first significant paycheque and I put it down to buy a car, a silver Opel. I don’t even know if they make that car anymore. had to take an EMI to pay for the rest of it."

"I live way below my means. I don’t spend money on anything. My family teases me and asks why I am working, if I am not spending my money on anything. I had to invest in myself. I needed start-up money and there was no one else investing in me at that point," she concluded.