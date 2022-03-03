हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Who is Ananya Panday's favourite co-star? Actress names rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter!

Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, however, none of them have confirmed if they are dating.

Who is Ananya Panday&#039;s favourite co-star? Actress names rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Gehraiyaan star Ananya Panday was recently asked about her relationship status by a fan during an interview with an entertainment portal. The actress cleverly dodged the question and came up with a witty response to it. 

The fan asked, "Are you single?". Ananya replied, " can’t hear this question. I’m happy." The actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khatter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Interestingly, a fan also asked Ananya who her favourite co-star is. To this, she said, "Ishaan." 

"All my make co-stars have been fantastic and Siddhant Chaturvedi is getting a second chance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," she added.

Ananya Panday is currently riding high on the success of her unanimously loved and highly praised performance in 'Gehraiyaan'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Recently, she began preparing for her next project. Taking to her social media, the 'Gehraiyaan' star had shared a picture of the script of her next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with pencils and a highlighter kept on top as she gets all set to start her prep.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Speaking of the project 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Ananya will once again pair up with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav in key role and will be backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

It will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai.

