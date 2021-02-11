हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Armaan Jain

Who is Armaan Jain, summoned by ED in money laundering case?

Armaan Jain has been summoned for inquiry in connection with case on Tops Grup- security services provider. The ED is investigating a money laundering case related to the firm. As per sources, several chats between Armaan and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son, Vihang, have surfaced in connection with the case. 

Who is Armaan Jain, summoned by ED in money laundering case?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/therealarmaanjain

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Armaan Jain has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The ED officials had conducted searches at Armaan’s house in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 9), the day when his uncle, actor Rajiv Kapoor died following a cardiac arrest. 

Armaan Jain has been summoned for inquiry in connection with case on Tops Grup- security services provider. The ED is investigating a money laundering case related to the firm. As per sources, several chats between Armaan and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son, Vihang (also investigated by the ED),  have surfaced in connection with the case. 

Armaan Jain is the cousin of Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He is the son of Rima and Manoj Jain and has a younger brother named Aadar. Rima Jain is the sister of actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, and daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

Armaan had married Anissa Malhotra in a star-studded wedding ceremony on February 3, 2020. A host of celebrities including Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and family, Shanaya Kapoor and family, Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani had attended the grand reception in Mumbai hosted by the Kapoors.  

On the work front, Armaan has worked in several films including ‘Student of the Year’ (2012), ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ (2012) and ‘Lekar Hum Deewana Dil’ (2014).

