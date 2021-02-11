हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Armaan Jain

Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain summoned by ED in money laundering case

The ED had conducted searches at Armaan’s house in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 9), the day when his uncle, actor Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last. The central agency had concluded the searches related to money laundering case and allowed Armaan and his mother Rima Jain to attend the funeral of their relative. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/therealarmaanjain

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, actor Armaan Jain, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. 

The ED had conducted searches at Armaan’s house in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 9), the day when his uncle, actor Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last. The central agency had concluded the searches and allowed Armaan and his mother Rima Jain to attend the funeral of their relative, IANS reported. 

Rima Jain is the sister of actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, and daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

Armaan has been summoned for inquiry in connection with Tops Grup- security services provider. The ED is investigating a money laundering case related to firm.  

As per sources, several chats between Armaan and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son, Vihang,  have surfaced in connection with the case. 

In November 2020, the ED had raided premises of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra. "The searches are being conducted on the Tops group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians,” a source had revealed.

A complaint was lodged in October last year against Tops Grup of Mumbai, alleging that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had been siphoned off Rs 175 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)

