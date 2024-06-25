Who Is Hansa Mehta, Indian Feminist Honoured By UNGA

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis paid tribute to Hansa Mehata, a feminist leader, activist and diplomat from India, on International Day for Women in Diplomacy. The UNGA president highlighted Mehta’s role in shaping the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) to be more inclusive.

Who is Hansa Mehta

Born on July 3, 1897 in Gujarat, Hansa Jivraj Mehta was a prominent Indian scholar, educator, social reformer and writer. Mehta extensively worked for women’s rights throughout her life.

Mehta is credited for arguing against the reference of “men” as synonyms for humanity, and through her countless efforts she succeeded in changing the phrase, “All men are born free and equal” to “All human beings are born free and equal” in Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

She served as the president of All India Women’s Conference in 1945-46 where she led the drafting of the “Indian Women’s Charter of Rights”, demanding gender equality, civil rights and justice for women in India.

Hansa was also part of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Indian Constitution. She was a member of its Advisory Committee and Sub-Committee on Fundamental Rights.

Hansa Mehta later served as the vice chairman of the Human Rights Commission of the United Nations in 1950. She was also a member of the executive board of UNESCO.

Hansa Mehta As A Writer

Hansa Mehta is also famed for writing children’s books in Gujarati including Arunnu Adbhut Swapna (1934), Bablana Parakramo (1929), Balvartavali Part 1-2 (1926,1929). She also translated some parts of Valmiki Ramayana such as Balakanda and Sundarakanda. She also translated english stories like Gulliver’s Travels and some plays of Shakespeare.