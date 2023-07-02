trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629635
Who Is Jad Hadid? Lebanese Actor Who Was Schooled By Salman Khan For Disrespectful Behaviour In 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

In this week's 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' Salman Khan schooled Jad for his disrespectful behaviour in the house, the latter apologised to all for it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Lebanese-born model Jad Hadid’s participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has indeed created quite a buzz in the media. In this week's 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' Salman Khan schooled Jad for his disrespectful behaviour in the house, the latter apologised to all for it. Born in 1986, he is one of the richest models in Lebanon, here's all you need to know about him.

 

 

A post shared by Mj حديد (@jadhadid)

Who is Jad Hadid?

The 37-year-old actor, born in Beruit, Lebanon belongs to the Arab ethnicity, and presently he resides in Dubai, UAE. He was abandoned by his parents at the age of 3. He revealed it all at Bigg Boss OTT 2, said that he ate garbage and leftovers at a nearby restaurant. When he was seven years old, an orphanage took him, and he spent the rest of his childhood days there. Soon after he turned 11, he was discovered by individuals who helped him make his debut in the modeling industry.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mj حديد (@jadhadid)

After that, Jad got featured in various commercials, and later on, he became one of the biggest names in the modeling industry in the Middle East. 

Jad Hadid's Daughter

Mohammed Hassan was unfortunate in terms of family but he always had faith to have one someday. He has a 4-year-old daughter named Cattleya Hadid with his ex-wife, Ramona Khalil. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mj حديد (@jadhadid)

Jad Hadid's Education

Due to living in an orphanage in his childhood Jad did not get a chance to go to school. He once stated that he used to go to the library and read books to build his knowledge. Later, he gained a degree in International Marketing.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mj حديد (@jadhadid)

Jad Hadid Career

Jad Hadid’s career started when he was only 13 years old. Jad was scouted out on the street by a fast-food restaurant chain that wanted to feature him in a television commercial. He also played an important role in the drama 'Out Loud.'

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mj حديد (@jadhadid)

Bigg Boss OTT 2

The second season of one of the most popular television shows, Bigg Boss OTT, is currently being broadcast on JioCinemas; the first episode of the new season debuted on June 17, 2023. This season, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his debut as a host as the last season had Karan Johar.

