हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasha Poonawalla

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Kareena Kapoor and Karisma's special friend, who accompanied them in Maldives

Natasha Poonawalla is a name that needs no introduction.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Kareena Kapoor and Karisma&#039;s special friend, who accompanied them in Maldives
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Natasha Poonawalla is a name that needs no introduction. She is a famous fashionista and socialite and is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. She is also the director of Serum Institute of India, and a philanthropist who's been the face of social causes in India for a long time now. 

She is also the chairman of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation.

Although the couple's official residence is in Pune, they also have a bungalow in Mumbai where she has hosted parties for her close friends from the tinsel town.

She is often spotted in the company of Bollywood celebrities with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and others. 

Natasha married Adar on December 15, 2006, who is the only son of Villoo Poonawalla and Cyrus Poonawalla. Their wedding was attended by politicians like Sharad Pawar, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Farooq Abdullah, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and many Bollywood celebrities. The couple has two sons named Cyrus and Darius.

For the last few days, Natasha Poonawalla's pictures from her Maldives vacation has been grabbing all the attention. Natasha recently jetted off to the Maldives and joined her B-Town pals - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor for a quick gateaway. The diva shared several pictures, giving a glimpse into their 'quick trip' to the beach paradise. They were seen enjoying sun and surf in the Maldives. 

No wonder her photos from her Maldives vacay went viral in no time and were all over the internet.

She was recently spotted alongside her husband Adar Poonawalla at the birthday bash of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Natasha PoonawallaKareena KapoorKarisma KapoorAdar Poonawallakareena kapoor picsKarisma picskareena photosMaldives
Next
Story

Shibani Dandekar posts photo with pet dog 'Tyson Akhtar', netizens ask 'Farhan Akhtar kaha hai bhai tu'

Must Watch

PT5M

Ukraine Russia Conflict : EXCLUSIVE Reporting of Zee News from War Zone, see the latest situation in Kyiv