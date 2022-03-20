Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Kareena Kapoor and Karisma's special friend, who accompanied them in Maldives

NEW DELHI: Natasha Poonawalla is a name that needs no introduction. She is a famous fashionista and socialite and is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. She is also the director of Serum Institute of India, and a philanthropist who's been the face of social causes in India for a long time now.

She is also the chairman of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation.

Although the couple's official residence is in Pune, they also have a bungalow in Mumbai where she has hosted parties for her close friends from the tinsel town.

She is often spotted in the company of Bollywood celebrities with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and others.

Natasha married Adar on December 15, 2006, who is the only son of Villoo Poonawalla and Cyrus Poonawalla. Their wedding was attended by politicians like Sharad Pawar, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Farooq Abdullah, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and many Bollywood celebrities. The couple has two sons named Cyrus and Darius.

For the last few days, Natasha Poonawalla's pictures from her Maldives vacation has been grabbing all the attention. Natasha recently jetted off to the Maldives and joined her B-Town pals - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor for a quick gateaway. The diva shared several pictures, giving a glimpse into their 'quick trip' to the beach paradise. They were seen enjoying sun and surf in the Maldives.

No wonder her photos from her Maldives vacay went viral in no time and were all over the internet.

She was recently spotted alongside her husband Adar Poonawalla at the birthday bash of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.