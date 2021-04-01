Whoa! Neha Kakkar gets cricket pitch made at home for brother Tony Kakkar - Watch

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar loves her family and is quite connected with all. Days ahead of brother Tony Kakkar's birthday on April 9, the doting sister is planning a huge surprise for him.

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared a sneak-peek video of her house where she is getting a huge cricket pitch made for her brother. Imagine! Yes, the popular singer just did that and captioned the post reading: Cricket Pitch at home!! Work in progress

Gift kaisa laga?? @tonykakkar - Aapki Choti Behan #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt

Neha and Tony Kakkar have together delivered several chartbuster tracks. Elder sister Sonu Kakkar too is a known singer.

Ahead of Holi, Neha and hubby, Rohanpreet Singh headed to Rishikesh at her residence where the duo celebrated with the entire clan.

Neha Kakkar married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurudwara with family and close friends in attendance.

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.