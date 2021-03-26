हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar, hubby Rohanpreet Singh's pre-Holi pool party gets fam jam together, dance to Tera Suit song - Watch

New Delhi: The festival of colours - Holi is on March 29 this year and although due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, get-togethers are prohibited, playing safe Holi remains the only option. Singer Neha Kakkar is doing just the same. She had a pre-Holi bash at home with her fam-jam.

Neha Kakkar and hubby Rohanpreet Singh's pre-Holi pool party video is giving her major festival vibes. The duo can be seen grooving to brother Tony Kakkar's Tera Suit song along with their family members only.

Neha Kakkar wrote in the caption: Maaroon Pichkari Hoke Left, Hoke Right!!! Pre #Holi fun with Family at homeeee.. Song: #TeraSuit #TonyKakkar #NehuPreet #Jasly

Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar features Bigg Boss 14 fame couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The track has received all the love from fans and became a chartbuster song within days of its release. 

Neha Kakkar married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurudwara with family and close friends in attendance. 

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.

 

