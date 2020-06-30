हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alaya F

Why Alaya F never wears hair extensions to dance class

Mumbai: Wearing hair extensions to a dance class won't be on actress Alaya F's list anymore.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya on Tuesday posted a video in which we can see how her hair extension got detached while dancing.

"And I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc2," Alaya captioned the video.

The blooper video has left netizens in splits.

Actress Shibani Dandekar commented a string of laughing emojis.

On the work front, Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut this year with the film "Jawaani Jaaneman". Also, she had already signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

 

