Why Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is trending. No, it's not for his Bollywood debut

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has occupied a spot on the trends list for his... Umm, can you guess it? If you thought it's for his Bollywood debut, you are wrong. Agastya is rather trending for his Instagram debut and the comments posted by Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt and Navya Naveli Nanda on his posts.

Agastya joined Instagram earlier this week. He already has close to 48k followers, including Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Alia, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zoya Akhtar, Aryan Khan, Suhana and other celebs and star kids.

One of his posts caught the attention of his sister Navya and she commented by saying, "Pls explain". To which, Alia said, "Hahaha exactly PLS explain your actions."

Suhana Khan later dropped a comment on another post of Agastya, in which he sports a pensive expression and said, "Unfollowing".

Agastya Nanda is Shweta and Nikhil Nanda's son. Nikhil hails from a prominent business family of Delhi. He graduated from Sevenoaks School, London.