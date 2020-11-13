हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Juhi Chawla

Why is Juhi Chawla trending on Dhanteras? Reason will surprise you

Why is Juhi Chawla trending on Dhanteras? Reason will surprise you

New Delhi: If by chance you happen to be on Twitter and are surfing top news, you will find Bollywood beauty and noted actress Juhi Chawla a top trend. Wondering why is she trending on Dhanteras? Well, there are a couple of reasons for that and none of what you are thinking.

Juhi Chawla celebrates her birthday on November 13. Yes, so there you go! One of the primary reasons why fans have made her a top trend. But another big reason is her November 11 dated tweet slamming the Airport Authority after she had a bad experience while returning from Dubai. 

Juhi Chawla, who is also Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner was on her way back to India from Dubai as the IPL 2020 has come to an end and was left stranded along with several other passengers in the long queue for health clearance. 

She tweeted: Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!!
@AAI_Official

And soon it went viral, getting reactions from everyone on social media. 

Juhi Chawla fans are also sharing posts and pictures related to the actress on her birthday. 

So, now you know why the dimpled beauty is topping the trends on Twitter.

Happy Birthday, Juhi Chawla!

 

