Rakul Preet Singh

Why is Rakul Preet Singh trending on Twitter?

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as a co-pilot in 'Mayday' which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. 

Why is Rakul Preet Singh trending on Twitter?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has been trending all through the day on various social media platforms, especially more so on Twitter. Reason? Well, the stunner will be seen playing a pilot in her upcoming film 'Mayday' and that's what set fans buzzing about her. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh first shared the news on Twitter: RAKUL PREET JOINS AMITABH - AJAY DEVGN STARRER... #RakulPreetSingh joins the cast of thriller-drama #Mayday... #Rakul will essay the role of a pilot... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #AjayDevgn... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad.

An excited Rakul Preet Singh retweeted and wrote: Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally Squinting face with tongue) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir. @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff

Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot in 'Mayday' which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. 

The film is produced and directed by Ajay Devgn and will go on the floors in December. The shoot will begin in Hyderabad this year. 

 

Rakul Preet Singh Amitabh Bachchan Ajay Devgn Mayday Pilot
