Why Robbie Williams stays off social media

London: Singer Robbie Williams likes to stay offline as he thinks he will ruin his own career if he used social media.

In an interview to Daily Telegraph, Williams, who has Teddy, Charlie, and Coco with wife Ayda Field, said that he won't let his management team give him the password to Twitter because he can be aggressive and angry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Williams recalled how a new staff member recently gave him the password and he embarked on a 48-hour tweeting spree.

"I became engulfed with resentment and anger and shame and fear and all those things. Then I was on a plane to Majorca and I phoned my manager and said, 'I've found my password -- change it and don't give me the new one'. He said, 'Oh no, what have you done?' and I said, 'Just do it. I'm one tweet away from a career-ender'," he said.

"Because in anger I can be quite creative and my aggression would serve me badly. There would be people who were showing their disdain. And I'd go and find them and show my disdain back. And then I'd turn into a self-lacerating hate machine," added the singer.

The 45-year-old star feels "drawn" to find negative comments about himself.

"I don't understand why I'm drawn like a magnet to try and find out why my deepest fears about myself are true. It's as if I constantly need to bolster the self-hatred. But it just becomes part of your daily routine: cup of tea, go for a wee, hate yourself. It's nice that (good things) are there, but they don't affect me as much as the hate," he said.