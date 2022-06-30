NEW DELHI: R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. The '3 Idiots' actor has been extensively promoting his upcoming biographical drama, which is based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan.



However, days before the film hits the screen, the actor has been hitting the limelight for not so good reaons. The actor was recently trolled after he misquoted the number of Indian people on Twitter.

A social media user had shared a video to slam Madhavan for stating that only 25 Lacs people in India are on Twitter, instead of 250 lakh. His now-deleted tweet read, "Madhavansplaining: This @ActorMadhavan is spewing non stop nonsense to promote his film and it is only getting more and more laughable with every passing day. Isn’t there any other way to promote his film than this?"

However, instead of getting offended, Madhavan chose to gave it back to the Twitter user with a powerful reply. He wrote, "Easy bro.. you are a sportsman.. I am exhausted sleep deprived, so said less than 25lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it still less that 1.7% of the population – which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport."









R Madhavan trolled for 'ISRO used panchang' remark

R Madhavan was recently made fun of when he mentioned that ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) used the panchang, a historical almanac based on planetary positions, to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission earlier this month.

At a promotional event of his upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' in Chennai last week, Madhavan had said the 'panchang' has a celestial map of calculations on the positions of planets, how their gravitational forces act, its effects, the solar flares, etc. Which was used while working towards inserting the Mars Orbiter Spacecraft into orbit in 2014.



A video from the event went viral on social media over the weekend with many users calling out the actor, in response to which Madhavan tweeted: "I deserve this for calling the Almanac the 'Panchang' in tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar (sic)."



Among those who hit out at Madhavan for his comments was noted Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna. Taking a jibe at the actor's statement in his tweet, Krishna shared the link to Mars Orbiter Mission profile from ISRO's official website.



Rocketry: The Nambi Effect





Madhavan, best known for films such as 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein', '3 Idiots', 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Vikram Vedha', said he is proud and satisfied of his first film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' as a director.



He has written, produced and acted in 'Rocketry', a biopic on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely accused of espionage. The film's trailer was recently showcased at Expo 2022 Dubai where it received a positive response from the audience.



The ISRO's Mangalyan mission was India's first interplanetary mission. ISRO's K Sivan said the Mangalyan mission was initially meant for only 6 months. India became the first country to reach the Martian orbit in the first attempt in 2014.



"I started the film at the end of 2016 and it will be released in 2022. It has taken six years. Not just my role but I am satisfied with the way the film has turned out compared to the script we had written. So, it is as close to the script as possible. That is our victory," he was quoted by PTI.



Releasing on July 1 in theatres worldwide, Madhavan said the film will have a substantial release in terms of screen count. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English and will be dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

